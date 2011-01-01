This video provides detail of the introduction to the Album "Insects" titled "Leave Me Alone". This piece is inspired by Jacob Collier, and although rooted in a cappella (many voices) includes bass, drums, and chimes along with a jazz feel. The sound in the final piece resulted in a non-traditional chromatic feeling throughout. Hope you enjoy this.
Music, Lyrics, and Arrangement by Tony Sandoval
Produced by TonesMusik
A description of the design and rhythm of the
"Insects" Album featuring the movements "Insects",
"I Don't Really", and "There's a Story".
This features a concept and instrument I invented called STETI (Sixty Tonal Equal Temperament Instrument). This is composed of micro-tones that add four notes between each note to reach an unorthodox chromatic scale. With this, 60 notes become the octave vs the usual 12. The goal is to introduce added harmonics and make some intricate-sounding music.
An original studio album, "TSOI" about social media today and the trending evolution for short video clip entertainment preferences. This includes Big Band concepts, Jazz, and Punk with three interludes. Features include "Is Heaven", "IMU", and
"When It's Over".
An opening song on the album, "TSOI", takes a deep look at the downsides of rapid social media success. This describes how a newly made celebrity may choose to wear a social mask or “persona” to make themselves appear more socially desirable. This song is called "Only Imagine" and I believe reflects this social aspect at play today.
